Stolen screening: Rajkummar Rao poses with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, Angad Bedi arrives on bicycle; PICS

Private film screenings have always been an exciting part of movie releases, for both industry members and netizens. As you may know, most of the Bollywood films will be screened in a private event to the friends and colleagues of cast and crew members, before they hit the big screens. Similarly, Stolen, the upcoming Abhishek Banerjee starrer had its screening in Mumbai on October 18, 2023, Wednesday.

The screening event was attended by Abhishek Banerjee's Stree 2 co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana, along with director Amar Kaushik, and many other popular members of the Hindi cinema industry.

Rajkummar Rao poses with Amar Kaushik, Angad Bedi arrives on a bicycle

The National award-winning actor arrived at the screening event of Stolen, along with his lovely wife, actress Patralekhaa. Later, Rajkummar Rao posed with Amar Kaushik, the director of his upcoming project Stree 2 in front of the paparazzi photographers, before heading to watch the Abhishek Banerjee starrer. The talented actor opted for an oversized t-shirt, which he paired with baggy blue denim trousers and a white cap, for the night.

Angad Bedi, the popular actor surprised both the paps and other film industry members who arrived at the screening event, by arriving on a bicycle. The Lust Stories 2 actor, who is a complete fitness freak, opted to pose for the paparazzi pics with his bicycle.

Have a look at the pictures below:

