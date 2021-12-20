Stop and take notice as Kiara Advani owns the boss woman avatar in a purple pantsuit; PHOTOS

Among the stars of Btown, Kiara Advani has always been the one who stands out from the rest in terms of her style. From nailing ethnic wear to slaying in western attire, Kiara always manages to make heads turn with her style. With a huge fan base, Kiara often is a style icon for many and her looks end up setting trends. Speaking of this, her recent pantsuit look has left internet users in a tizzy. The gorgeous star has given all a glimpse of her recent photos in a stylish avatar.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped new photos in which she is seen slaying in a formal look. In the photos, Kiara is seen sporting a purple pantsuit with matching heels. Kiara's hair is styled perfectly as they're left loose to add more charm to her look. With perfect makeup to go with the rich colour of her pantsuit, Kiara managed to make a stylish statement in her boss lady avatar. Even celebs and fans could not stop gushing over her look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara recently returned from the international shooting schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She along with Varun Dhawan were shooting in Russia for the film. A few weeks back, the makers of the film had dropped the first look of actors from the film. Starring Kiara, Varun, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar.



Besides this, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The first look of the film also was released last month.



