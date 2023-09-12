'Stop being the backbencher': Kareena Kapoor Khan discloses Saif Ali Khan's advice before her OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT/digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. In the film, she will be seen alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Talking about the film, Jaane Jaan is based on a popular Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Kareena opened up on how her husband Saif Ali Khan warned her about upping her skills before working with OTT mavericks like Vijay and Jaideep.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about Saif Ali Khan's advice to her

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Kareena shared that Saif has always pushed her on the road of challenges. She said, "The good thing is he has always pushed me to challenge myself. After the babies also he has always told me to choose scripts that require you and show your talent and passion. It is nice of him to push me on that director.”

Moreover, Bebo also shared that when she was working with Vijay and Jaideep, she realised that they were differently trained. She also shared that her husband Saif Ali Khan had advised her to be a lot more focused when working with them. She said, "When I said that I am working with Jaideep and Vijay, they are trained in a different way and somehow I feel this whole generation of OTT actors are giving the big stars a run for their money in terms of their performance. I think he meant it in a good way when he said be a lot more focused, be on your toes working with Jaideep and Vijay because they are so good. I think that was really good advice. And he is also a fantastic actor.”

Funnily, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had also shared earlier that Saif had told her to stop with her attitude. Kareena said that Saif had warned her that she would be working with two very talented actors, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, who were known for their improvisation skills. He told her that she needed to be "on her toes" and not take it easy.

She added, "Saif had told me, ‘It’s not like van se make-up laga kar tum set pe jaake dialogue bologi! Please stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay. Be prepared to be on your toes. They are going to be improvising. It won’t be a picnic’. So he had warned me. Hence, like a student, I was constantly alert. Saif even said, ‘Stop being the backbencher. Aage ke bench mein aake kuch karo’. I was like, Yeah, yeah!”

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan chronicles a single mother and her daughter living in Kalimpong who commit a crime and a neighbor who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation. Written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller has been produced under the banner 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. It will be released on Netflix on September 21. This date also marks Kareena's 43rd birthday.

