‘Story of courage, passion…’: Alia Bhatt opens up about film Jigra and reveals reason behind turning producer

Alia Bhatt, following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has announced her next project titled Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Notably, Alia has taken on the role of a producer for the film, co-producing it with Karan Johar. This marks her second venture into production after the dark-comedy movie Darlings, which was released last year. Alia recently shared insights into the theme of her new film and explained the reasons behind her decision to become a producer.

Alia Bhatt opens up about new movie Jigra and turning producer

Alia Bhatt recently thrilled her fans with the official announcement of her upcoming movie, complete with the revelation of its title and release date. Alia is set to don a dual role for the film Jigra—not only as the lead actress but also taking on the responsibilities of a producer. According to Film Companion, Alia expressed her perspective on venturing into production, stating, “I believe stories are everywhere, and stories are everything! I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact. Our first production, Darlings, got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time.”

Diving into the details of Jigra, Alia shared, “Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production - Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive.”

More about Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra

The film was initially unveiled through a captivating video. Alia accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt message, expressing, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Reportedly, Jigra promises to be an enthralling prison break thriller with a central theme revolving around the strong bond between a brother and sister. The much-anticipated release is slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

