Streaming in July 2021: From Toofaan to Hungama 2, a complete list of Hindi films & web series coming on OTT
Theaters across the country are shut due to the widespread COVID 19. Many Hindi films have decided to take the OTT route and stream directly on digital to reach the desired audience. Some of the big slate releases like Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh led ‘83’ have not given out an official release date after getting postponed previously. Farhan Akhtar is reuniting with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for another sports-based film called ‘Toofaan’, which will now be releasing straight on the OTT platform. Along with films, several web series are also releasing in the month of July. Here’s what’s coming on streaming.
Toofaan
Amazon Prime Studio
Streaming date: 16 July
Toofaan reunites Farhan Akhtar with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with whom he previously made Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. The film is about a street thug becoming a champion boxer and losing it all over again. The story of the rise of a man from unfortunate circumstances into something more.
Hungama 2
Disney Plus Hotstar
Streaming date: July 23
Hungama 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster comedy Hungama which originally starred Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani in leading parts along with Paresh Rawal. The sequel directed by Priyadarshan, who also helmed the first part stars Meezan and Shilpa Shetty in leading roles.
Haseen Dillruba
Netflix
Streaming date: 2 July
Haseen Dillruba is a tale of the love triangle between Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. A story of lust, love, and betrayal will stream directly on Netflix.
Collar Bomb
Disney Plus Hotstar
Streaming date: 9 July
The thrilling film stars Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role along with Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, and Sparsh Shrivastav. It is the story of a cop Manoj Hesi who is haunted by his past. Things leave order when he is forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber.
State of Siege: Temple Attack
Zee 5
Streaming date: 9 July
Akshaye Khanna stars in the thrilling film which is about a temple under attack and innocent lives at stake.
Feels Like Ishq
Netflix
Streaming date: 23 July
Radhika Madan, Rohit Saraf, and Neeraj Madhav amongst others star in the series Feels Like Ishq. The show consists of multiple short stories all dealing with the concept of love.
14 Phere
Zee 5
Streaming date: July
Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbana star in the comedy directed by Devanshu Singh. The release date of the film is not announced yet but the film will be released in July as per the announcement teaser.
