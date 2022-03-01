Streaming in March 2022: Jalsa to Rudra, a complete list of Hindi movies and series in OTT

It is already March 2022! A new moth is onto us and that means we have numerous new releases to catch up on OTT platforms. Sitting in front of your TV after a long day of working and watching a worthwhile show or movie can absolutely make your day. So, to make some of your evenings amazing this March, here are some of the most anticipated Hindi movies and series releases this month. From Vidya Balan’s ‘Jalsa’ to Ajay Devgn’s 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’, this month has a lot to offer.

Jalsa

Prime Video

Streaming Date: March 18, 2022

Jalsa features an exceptional ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. The movie portrays a tale of conflict narrated through the life of a a cook and a famous journalist. Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah? Count us in!

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming Date: March 4, 2022

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness,' a remake of the famous British series 'Luther,' is a fascinating and dark take on a cop's quest of finding facts and bringing victims to justice. Ajay Devgn plays the titular character who is a smart cop whose weapon is his impeccable mind.

Eternally Confused and Eagar for Love

Netflix

Streaming Date: March 18 2022

The show revolves around the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love. Creative forces and siblings Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar along with their respective production houses are joining hands with Netflix India for a quirky adult dramedy. Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the series will feature Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai.

Undekhi Season 2

SonyLIV

Streaming Date: March 4, 2022

A second season of the adrenaline enthusing thriller, Undekhi is here. The Atwals and their adversaries are back with full force to get their revenge. The story will take a darker turn in the second season which will keep you at the edge of your seat till the end. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the series stars Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh and more.

