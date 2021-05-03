Streaming in May 2021: From Radhe to Ramyug, here's complete list of Hindi films and web series coming on OTT

Bollywood biggies like Salman starrer Radhe are opening on OTT with some compelling web shows across the stream platforms. Take a look at what’s releasing.

Theaters across the country are shut down due to a widespread COVID 19. Despite a few Hindi films releasing in the last two months, including Mumbai Saga, Saina, and Roohi, none of them could leave a heavy imprint on the box office. Big slate releases like Sooryavanshi and 83 have not even mentioned a new release date yet considering the situation is unpredictable and the country is going through a bad transition of medical services and an immense loss of lives. But streaming is offering relief for those who are staying at home. Here’s what coming on streaming.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

ZeePlex

Streaming date: 13 May

starrer Radhe is the biggest film to have come out on the last year’s release. Radhe will be releasing simultaneously in theaters and on streaming with a pay-per-view model. Whether or not you have a monthly or annual subscription to Zee5, you would have to pay additional money to stream Radhe on ZeePlex.

Milestone

Netflix

Streaming date: 7 May

Directed by Ivan Ayr, who has directed the much-acclaimed cop drama, Soni, also streaming on Netflix is coming up with yet another slow-burn drama of the blindside of a big city. Milestone is about a truck driver and his lonely existence as he deals with a personal tragedy and his job gets threatened by a young recruit.

Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream

Netflix

Streaming date: 14 May

The documentary puts a microscopic lens inside the campus and minds of IIT Kharagpur. One of the premium institutes in the country is churning out brilliant minds but the education system is not reflecting a prospective growth of character. The documentary features Biswa Kalyan Rath as he talks about the workings of an IIT student.

Sardar ka Grandson

Netflix

Streaming date: May 18

and Rakul Preet starrer quirky comedy-drama dwell with a new theme where a grandson has to lift an entire house from Pakistan and bring it to India so that his grandmother can find peace in it. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari also co-star in special appearances in the film.

Lava ka Dhaava

Netflix

Streaming date: 5 May

Netflix has revamped a popular show called Floor is Lava, where the contestants have to do various acrobatics using the props and get from one place to another without touching the floor. Jaaved Jafferi is back yet again as a funny commentator after the blockbuster Takeshi’s Castle. The official synopsis of the show reads, “An obstacle game show, a room filled with literal lava and Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary. #LavaKaDhaava is a dubbed adaptation of The Floor Is Lava, where teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with literal lava. Leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, swinging from chandeliers, climbing the walls – it only gets MORE intense. Catch the action unfold with Jaaved Jaaferi in Lava Ka Dhaava on 5th May, only on Netflix.”

Ramyug

MX Player

Streaming date: 6 May

Ramyug is a web series based on Ramayana. It is one of the first digital renditions of the epic saga. It is directed by Kunal Kohli, who has directed films like Fanaa, Hum Tum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Ramyug has an ensemble cast including actors like Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu, and Anish John Kokken.

Wonder Woman 1984 - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dub

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: 15 May

Gal Gadot starrer superhero franchise has garnered much acclaim for standing on its unapologetic toes about being one of the first female superhero franchises in the 21st century. Wonder Woman 1984 has released on 16 December 2020 and got rave reviews from critics around the globe for its visual pallet and the character arc of Steve Trevor.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming date: 9 May

The Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha starrer road trip is a visual delight that travels through the astounding visuals of Himachal Pradesh’s mountains. The road trip is about revelation for two characters out of which the girl is openly gay while the boy is still hiding his sexuality from the most. The comedy-drama unfolds itself as two characters in open jeep surf through the picturesque view diving deep into the valley sights and their inner self.

