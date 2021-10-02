Streaming in October 2021: From Sardar Udham to Little Things, complete list of Hindi films & series on OTT

Theaters across the country are opening up and several Bollywood producers have claimed release dates for upcoming multiple projects. During the COVID 19, many films made for a theatrical run were released on the OTT considering cinemas were closed. One of the recent ones to be announced for an OTT release is Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. -led Rashmi Rocket is also releasing on an OTT platform, which was designed for a theatrical release.

Here is a complete list of Hindi films and web series releasing in October.

Sardar Udham

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: October 16

Vicky Kaushal starring Sardar Udham has been waiting in the wings to get a release for a while. Makers decided to release the film on a streaming platform. Sardar Udham is the second Shoojit Sircar directorial to be released on the OTT platform after Gulabo Sitabo.

Rashmi Rocket

Zee5

Streaming Date: October 15

Taapsee Pannu is portraying the character of Rashmi, a sprinter in her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The film was initially supposed to release in the theaters but will now be streaming on Zee5 during Dusshera.

Shiddat

Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming Date: October 1

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer passionate love story, produced by Maddock films is releasing on October 1.

BreakPoint

Zee5

Streaming Date: October 1

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are two of the most legendary tennis players in India. The latest series on their journey will witness the untold story of their legendary partnership and their tales from their family, friends, and other greats of the game.

Little Things Season 4

Netflix

Streaming Date: 15 October

One of the most beloved series about love, longing, and life between two characters Little Things will be arriving with its season 4 on October 15.

