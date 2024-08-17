Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reveals he was thrown out of Karan Johar’s Agneepath, shares fear of career decline: ‘Hum log zyada hi Anurag Kashyap…’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, known for his standout performances in Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Vedaa with John Abraham, recently revealed his experience of being removed from Karan Johar’s Agneepath. He shared his fears about his career being over, explaining that Johar didn’t like his performance. Banerjee noted, “Karan sir ko pasand nahi aayi. Hum log kuch zyada hi Anurag Kashyap-waale actors la rahe the jo unhe pasand nahi aya.” He added, “Hume laga career barbaad, khatam! Dharma se nikal gaye ab ho gaya!”

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Banerjee discussed how he was removed from Karan Johar's Agneepath after being associated with Dharma Productions. “Agneepath se humein nikaal diya tha. Agneepath ki casting hum log kar rahe the baad mein Jogi bhai aaye. Kyu nikal di kyuki woh casting unko pasand nahi aayi,” he said. Abhishek explained that the casting choices made by his team, which included actors reminiscent of Anurag Kashyap’s style, did not meet Karan Johar's approval.

As a result, they were dismissed from the project, leaving Banerjee feeling that his career might be over. Despite the setback, he expressed relief that he eventually overcame this obstacle and continued his career. He said, “Toh unhone bola, ‘Nikal jao humari film se!’ Hume laga career barbaad, khatam! Dharma se nikal gaye ab ho gaya! But thankfully bach gaye.”

Abhishek Banerjee, co-founder of Casting Bay, recently worked as the casting director for The Sky is Pink featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, as well as the web series Paatal Lok.

Meanwhile, released in 2012, Agneepath was a remake of the classic Amitabh Bachchan film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. It garnered positive reviews and achieved commercial success.

Abhishek Banerjee is currently receiving acclaim for his role in Stree 2. The film, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, has made a remarkable impact at the box office, surpassing Rs 125 crore worldwide as per recent reports.

Stree 2 is also receiving praise for the special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Despite facing box office competition from Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the film has performed exceptionally well. The original Stree, also directed by Amar Kaushik, was released in 2018 and was a commercial success.

