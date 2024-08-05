Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's aura; when SRK comes people 'freeze', Big B's presence makes them 'stand up'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is currently anticipating the release of his next movie, Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts by releasing its trailer and two songs. While promoting the film, Banerjee recently shared details about his first meetings with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting how each has a distinct aura.

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Banerjee was asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan during a rapid-fire round, to which he said 'King.' He recalled his first meeting with the Jawan actor and said, "Mai unse ek baar mila hu, ek party me, you know bhot sare stars aate hai jaate hai, but he is the ultimate star. Ek Bachchan sir hai, jab wo aate hai kamrey mein toh sab khadey hojate hai, aur jab Shah Rukh Khan aatey hai toh sab freeze hojate hai. Because the aura is too much. Pata nai kya magic hai kya powers, but too much aura."

(I met him once at a party. You know, many stars come and go, but he is the ultimate star. When Bachchan sir enters a room, everyone stands up, and when Shah Rukh Khan walks in, everyone freezes. There's just too much aura. I don’t know his magic or powers, but the aura is overwhelming.)

Banerjee is one of the industry's most versatile and multi-talented actors, having earned critical acclaim for his performances in numerous films. Some of his best movies include Dream Girl 2, Stree, Highway, Bhediya, Bala, Go Goa Gone, No One Killed Jessica, and many others. Apart from Stree 2, he will be next seen sharing the screen with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in Vedaa.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to play a Don with complex, grey characteristics in his upcoming film King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. A source close to the project mentioned that Khan is deeply invested in this role, collaborating closely with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh to craft a character full of attitude and swagger.

The source also noted that Khan will sport long hair and a light beard in the film. Production is expected to begin in September, and Khan is actively involved in the creative process, including training with his daughter Suhana on modern action sequences. Siddharth Anand is currently working on action scenes with international stunt teams, while Sujoy Ghosh is finalizing the dialogue. The film is anticipated to be worth waiting for fans to watch.

King is an action-packed thriller about a mentor and his disciple facing extreme challenges. It will feature Suhana Khan as the disciple in her film debut. The title reflects the protagonist's role as 'The King of The World… Underworld' in this thrilling narrative.

Meanwhile, Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie opened to rave reviews, and Big B earned special mention for his role. Up next, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

