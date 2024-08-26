Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao is ‘overwhelmed’ as fans call his success their personal victory; recalls ‘tough’ survival journey in Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released horror-comedy Stree 2. While today the actor is one of the most sought-after in Bollywood, he has opened up about his struggles to reach where he is. While speaking to News 18, the 39-year-old shared that he has come from nowhere and survival was really tough during his initial years.

Rao said that his heart is filled with gratitude and he feels that God has been really kind to him throughout his journey. “I have got a lot of love from the audience and they have accepted me for who I am. I have come from nowhere,” Rajkummar Rao said asserting that he comes from humble beginnings and didn’t grow up with money around. He added, “A lot of messages I get say that it feels like a personal victory, which is overwhelming.”

The Shahid actor further shared that his journey wasn’t easy but rather ‘tough’. Rajkummar recalled that ever since his theatre days in Delhi, his hardships started. At times when he didn’t have money to take transport, he would cycle 70km up and down. Rao added, “Then, coming to Mumbai after FTII – it is an expensive city. So, just to survive here was a task. I didn’t know anyone, where to start, who to meet. I used to figure my way out.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao REVEALS if he wants to build Shah Rukh Khan-like brand identity for himself: ‘I don’t want to be a slave...'

While things were filled with going haywire, Rao says the support of his family members especially his mother was heartwarming. Late Kamlesh Yadav made sure her son was motivated to carry out his work with honesty and sincerity. The Srikanth actor says that her mom knew he was passionate and added, “So, those blessings and god just showed me the right way and I met the right people.”

Rajkummar Rao made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha but his financial fortune didn’t change overnight. “Money was still a problem for a long time even after I started working,” he said adding that then also money never became a motivational factor for him. He continued to chase good work over fame and money.

Stree 2 is currently in theatres near you.

ALSO READ: Did you know Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao was paid just THIS amount for his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha? says 'work was important'