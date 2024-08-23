Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao on glorification of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; says film isn't titled 'Aadarsh Purush'; defends Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the mammoth success of his recent released, Stree 2. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation, he defended Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas and admitted liking Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal. The actor spoke extensively about his views on both films.

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Rajkummar Rao was asked about the glorification of negative characters in the films. The host cited examples of Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas and Ranbir Kapoor’s last released film Animal to elucidate his question.

The Stree 2 actor in his response mentioned that if somebody is trying to be Devdas under the film’s influence, then the problem is in them. He stated that a filmmaker is presenting a story of a guy like him, but not asking everyone to be like him. Raj pointed out that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel.

He further continued by mentioning that several popular and successful films (inspired by the novel) have been made in Bengal also. "It’s a character story. He is not asking you to be like him. He dies in the end. He is telling you if you do this, you gonna die sooner. He is not telling you ke iske saath ye sab kuch ho raha hai fir bhi ye to jee raha hai paisa hi paisa hai uske paas (He is not telling you that he is going through all this, yet he has a lot of money)".

Raj points out that Devdas’ condition worsens as he is on the roads, and doesn’t have a home and a family. According to him, the filmmaker has narrated a love story and presented its repercussions.

He further talked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial and revealed, "I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it." The actor acknowledged that there were some scenes in the film that he had issues with, yet he enjoyed the experience of watching it.

"I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing," he said, heaping praises on the actor. Raj shared that a senior critic addressing the negative discussion had opined that the filmmaker has titled it Animal. The film wasn’t named an ‘Idol man’ or ‘Aadarsh purush’ and that’s how rightly the character in the film behaves.

