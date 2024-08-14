Stree 2 and Vedaa actor Abhishek Banerjee reveals which film he will see first but there's a twist

Movie enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the release of three Hindi films Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein on August 15, 2024. Abhishek Banerjee, who is fortunate to be a part of two of these films Stree 2 and Vedaa, described this experience as "crazy" in a recent interview. He also revealed which film he would choose to watch first, but there is a twist!

In a chat with India Today, Banerjee shared that this experience was entirely new for him, noting that even during his theatre days, he never had two shows scheduled on the same day. He described it as a unique and somewhat crazy experience but also acknowledged that he felt privileged.

He pointed out that both characters were very different from each other and came from extreme genres, expressing his gratitude that the entire nation would be watching him in these films.

When asked which film he would watch first, Abhishek smiled and said, "I think I will have to put a split screen to watch them simultaneously. Or maybe I would toss," and then after a pause, he laughed, "Or better, I will watch Khel Khel Mein."

Abhishek discussed Stree 2, mentioning that the character remained with him since Amar Kaushik included it in Bhediya and Munjiya. He remarked that he felt so connected to the role that he could almost perform it effortlessly.

He added that working with friends made the experience enjoyable, and the camaraderie among the cast enhanced both their work and the filmmaking process. He also noted that the film belongs to a unique genre, and even the script readings were a lively and enjoyable experience.

The actor explained that the success of the horror-comedy genre with audiences was largely due to its connection to folklore. He noted that while children across the country may not watch TV or films, they grow up hearing stories from their parents and grandparents.

In Vedaa, Banerjee revealed that he would be playing a negative role. While he enjoyed the experience, he admitted that comedy remains the more challenging genre for him.

While Stree 2 will see the return of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, Vedaa features John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

