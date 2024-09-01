Stree 2: Aparshakti Khurana on credit war between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao; 'aise kaise ho sakta hai bhai ki ek insaan ne...'

Aparshakti Khurana is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Recently, there has been discussion and debate about the credits among Kapoor and Rao. In an interview, Khurana addressed and clarified these ongoing concerns saying, "Aise kaise ho skta hai bhai ki ek insan ne film banai aur ek ne acting kar di".

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Khurana reacted to the debate about whether Stree 2 belonged to Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao. In response, Aparshakti remarked, "aise kaise ho sakta bhai ki ek insaan ne film bana di aur ek insaan ne kar di acting".

He explained that the film is a collective effort involving the producer, director, writer, and all the actors, and ultimately, it belongs to the audience. He emphasized that everyone involved, including the creators, audiences, and media, played an equal role in maintaining the film's momentum from its announcement to its release.

Aparshakti also expressed pride that everyone involved in the film is receiving recognition and praise, particularly at a time when writers often go uncredited. He noted that while it's common for producers and writers to be overlooked, this film has ensured that all contributors are celebrated for their work. He emphasized that no one felt excluded, and he takes pride in the fact that the film truly belongs to everyone involved.

The actor attributed special credit to director Amar Kaushik, whom he referred to as the "captain of the ship," and to writer Niren Bhatt. He noted that despite everyone involved having achieved success in their respective projects—Rajkummar Rao following Mahi, himself after Jubilee, Abhishek after Apurva, Shraddha after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pankaj Ji after OMG 2 and Fukrey, they were able to return to Stree and elevate it further.

He praised the dedication and commitment of everyone involved, particularly highlighting Amar Kaushik's ability to recreate and expand the world of Stree for this installment.

He also shared his excitement about the success of the film, noting that it is rare for a movie to receive such overwhelming love and repeated viewings from the audience. He mentioned that both the performances and the storyline have been appreciated, describing Stree 2 as a phenomenon.

While acknowledging the surreal outpouring of love from audiences and critics, he emphasized that their hard work paid off. He added that creating Stree 2 was a beautiful experience and that the success now brings added responsibility for the next installment.

