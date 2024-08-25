Stree 2: Aparshakti Khurana on credit war for Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's success; 'Baat khulegi aur door tak jayegi'

Released in theaters on August 15, Amar Kaushik's directorial venture, Stree 2 is roaring at the box office these days. The original star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi reprised their roles in the sequel. Aparshakti, who played the role of Rajkummar Rao's on-screen friend, Bittu in Stree 2, recently got candid about the credit war over its success. The actor stated that if he opens up, the conversation will go beyond.

During a new interview with Zoom, Aparshakti Khurana was asked to comment on Shraddha Kapoor receiving credit for the success of Stree 2 despite her less screen time in the film. Aparshakti said, "Main ispe kuch bolunga, baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi, main kuch bolna nahin chahunga, audience jo kahe wo sahi hai (If I say something, the conversation will open up and it will be discussed by everyone. I don't want to comment on it, whatever the audience feels is right is right.)

However, the Stree 2 actor then explained that while the film is minting money at the box office, there is a "PR game" going on of "upping and downing somebody". Calling it an "unfair" practice, he stressed on how PR tactics can make an actor a star or not give enough attention to other star casts. Aparshakti further shared that he is "upset" with the media and the journalists, who make them stars, should answer this question.

Aparshakti elaborated on it saying that he is equally attached to the Stree series and that he admires his co-actors in the movie. However, it shouldn't have happened at this time when everyone is celebrating its success. The actor added that he doesn't want to take anybody's side as they are "equally close to him" and "respect their journeys".

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor then discussed the variety of how actors work in Bollywood while saying that some actors act and dance well, and some are great with their PR game.

Stree 2 is the sequel to Stree, the original film which was released in 2018. The recently released horror comedy also stars Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo appearances.

