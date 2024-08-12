Stree 2: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming horror comedy

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Stree, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. The trailer and the songs of the film have already amplified the buzz among the audience. As the release of the horror comedy draws closer, let’s look at some of the most important details about the movie, including the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and more that you should know before experiencing it in theaters.

The cast of Stree 2 includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Amar Kaushik will be making cameo appearances in the film.

The film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Stree 2's plot will take the audience back to the town of Chanderi after the events of Stree. The place is now haunted by a new monster, Sarkate, who is terrorizing young girls. Vicky and the gang have to save the town once again.

The 2-minute, 54-second trailer gives a glimpse into the horror and entertainment that awaits the audience. It is filled with hilarious jokes and many references to the first part.

Watch the full trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Stree 2 a U/A rating. The runtime of the movie is 149 minutes, 29 seconds, aka 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds.

The music of the movie is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Aaj Ki Raat is the dance number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama. Aayi Nai is another energetic track where Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor groove to a catchy tune.

Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum is a romantic song, and Khoobsurat is another soulful number that has the cameo of Varun Dhawan.

Stree 2 is set for a full-fledged release on August 15, 2024, Independence Day. Advance bookings have already commenced. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s situational comedy Khel Khel Mein as well as John Abraham and Sharvari’s action drama Vedaa at the box office.

