Stree 2 director on replacing Neha Kakkar with Sneha Kakkar in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's dialogue: ‘Logon ko to samajh mein aagya’

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has created quite a buzz at the box office. Now, director Amar Kaushik has opened up about a change requested by CBFC for one particular joke scene change and said, 'logon ko samjah toh aagya'. The filmmakers included a joke about Neha Kakkar, but the CBFC required a change, substituting 'Neha Kakkar' with 'Sneha Kakkar' in the scene.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, The CBFC members pointed out that certain jokes could be offensive. Amar Kaushik has now shared, "The CBFC members pointed that aise jokes se bura lag sakta hai. We thought they had a valid point and hence, didn’t request them to let us retain the dialogue. Anyway, logon ko toh samaj mein aa gaya."

He further mentioned that this time, the CBFC members were understanding and reasonable. They listened to their perspective and recognized that removing some dialogues would impact the narrative. Despite identifying problematic lines, they chose not to censor them, which surprised the filmmaker. He had anticipated that many dialogues would be cut.

The director emphasized that the jokes were not merely included for comedic effect. Amar explained that in comedy writing, such jokes naturally arise, similar to the casual remarks made among friends. He and writer Niren Bhatt aimed to reflect the way people experience humor in their own lives, rather than inserting contrived gags. Amar expressed his dislike for the term 'gag,' stating that he prefers to avoid it entirely, comparing it to something unpleasant.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Jana in the Maddock supernatural universe, talked about Stree 3. He mentioned that while it will take some time to develop the third installment, it will not be as lengthy a process as it was for Stree 2.

Given the success of the latest film, he assured that Stree 3 will not take six years to complete. He also revealed that some parts of the script are already written and expressed his eagerness to return to the set for what promises to be a grand epic saga.

