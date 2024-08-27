Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao's impromptu Calm Down song cost Rs 25 Lakhs? Abhishek Banerjee spills the beans

Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, is currently making waves at the box office. Amar Kaushik's directorial debut has received a positive response from both fans and critics. In a recent interview, Banerjee revealed that one of Rajkummar Rao's improvisations while performing Rema's song Calm Down cost the makers around Rs 25 lakhs due to the need to secure the rights. Read the full story here!

In a conversation with Fever FM, the Vedaa actor candidly discussed one of his improvisations and revealed details about Rao's. He mentioned that Rao improvised the Low Low Low segment of the song Calm Down, which required the makers to purchase the rights for Rs 25 lakhs. Banerjee added, "Ye Itihaaas ka sabse mehnga improvisation tha."

In another chat with News18's Showsha, Banerjee revealed that soon after the monumental success of Stree 2, he immediately started to get offers for lead roles.

Abhishek shared that he had not been receiving many offers previously, with those available being restrictive and low-budget. However, he received three offers in the past week and plans to start reviewing them to decide his next steps, noting that this change is significant. The 39-year-old admitted that commercial success is crucial to him and that he genuinely values it.

Reflecting on the success of Stree 2, Abhishek remarked that the challenge with Stree is that it has become a juggernaut. As a sequel, it has already established a connection with the audience, making it difficult to anticipate its impact. While he anticipated the film would be significant, he did not expect it to reach the level of a phenomenon as large as Godzilla.

Banerjee mentioned that he does not wish to appear intellectual and has always enjoyed compliments from friends, who have referred to him as "commercial" since his theater days. He expressed his enjoyment in working on commercial films and entertaining audiences, finding as much pleasure in such work as in projects like Stolen. He emphasized that he cannot engage in boring work as an actor.

In another interview with The Indian Express, Banerjee, who plays Jana in the Maddock supernatural universe, discussed Stree 3. He mentioned that while the third installment will take some time to develop, it will not require as long as the gap between Stree and Stree 2. Given the success of the latest release, Banerjee noted that Stree 3 would not take six years to complete.

Banerjee also revealed that parts of the script have already been written and that the film is expected to be a grand epic saga. He expressed his eagerness to return to the set.

Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Bittu in the franchise, stated that the framework for Stree 3 was prepared some time ago. He indicated that they are now waiting for director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan to provide further details about the project.

At the trailer launch event for Stree 2, Vijan earlier confirmed the third installment, describing Stree 2 as a "mothership." He mentioned that the film would address various questions from the first movie and clarify many connections. Vijan added that Stree 3 has already been written, so the production gap would be shorter.

Talking about Banerjee's work front, he will be next seen in Suriya 44.

