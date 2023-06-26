Stree 2: See what happened when Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao reunited on sets

The 2017 film Stree was one of the most loved horror comedies and was loved by fans. The film which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles proved to be a big box office hit and it ended on such a note that fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel. Well, ever since the second installment of the film was announced, fans cannot keep calm. It was earlier reported that the team will begin shooting for the film in July. But today, Rajkummar dropped the first pic from the sets with Shraddha and we bet fans are too happy.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor begin shooting for Stree 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao dropped a pic of him posing with Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, we can see Shraddha looking beautiful wearing a Pink bandhani dupatta. She has minimal makeup on her face and has kept one finger on her cheeks while she is flaunting a big bright smile. Rajkummar on the other hand can be seen wearing a black shirt and has kept one finger on his lips. Sharing this picture, Rajkummar hinted at the beginning of Stree 2 shoot.

Check it out:

The most successful film in the horror-comedy universe, Stree, is gearing up for a sequel titled Stree 2. The film will release on August 31st, 2024, over six years after the release of the original. The film will go into principal photography later this year. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising their roles of Stree, Vicky, and Rudra respectively. The character of Stree was also briefly seen in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.

