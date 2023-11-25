Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao spotted at Mumbai Airport as they jet off to shoot for horror comedy

After the successful first installment of the horror-comedy film Stree, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have reunited for the second part, Stree 2. In July this year, the makers of Stree 2 announced that they have begun shooting for the film. They also shared a video, unveiling the theme of this film. Now, on Saturday, Shraddha and Rajkummar were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for the shoot of Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao zoom off for Stree 2 shoot

On Saturday morning, the paparazzi clicked Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao at the Mumbai airport. They were reportedly jetting off to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Stree 2 in Chanderi. Shraddha rocked a desi look and was seen wearing a white-printed kurta set. She kept her look simple and minimal and accessorized her ethnic outfit with an off-white bag and matching kolhapuri chappals. The actress was all smiles as she headed to the airport.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was dressed in a black tee with matching loose track pants and a baseball cap. He teamed the outfit with brown sneakers and was seen with a black backpack.

Stree 2 announcement video

On July 11, Rajkummar Rao shared a short video clip with the caption, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला Aatank! स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!” The video showed a lane in Chanderi. Post that, a wall is seen with the message ‘O stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)’, which is then replaced with ‘O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us)’. The video also unveiled the theme of the film- ‘sarkate ka aatank’ (terror of the headless man).

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is produced under the banners of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in this horror comedy, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

