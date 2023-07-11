Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao start filming for the horror comedy sequel; drop official teaser

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy film Stree released in 2018, garnered massive critical acclaim and was equally loved by the audience. The film is a massive blockbuster that redefined the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood. Ever since, fans had been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film, directed by Amar Kaushik. In March this year, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan are all gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023. Now, the makers, as well as the stars of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have officially announced the commencement of the ‘Stree 2’ shoot, and looks like things are going to get bigger and better!

Stree 2 shoot starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor finally begins

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production team up with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. With shooting officially underway, the excitement is touted to reach a fever pitch. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao dropped the official teaser, announcing that the filming of Stree 2 has begun. The teaser also reveals that the film will release in August next year. "Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak! स्त्री २ filming beginsAa rahi hai woh- August 2024!" Check out the video below.

The teaser first shows 'O stree kal aana- 2018," written on the wall in red. The text then changes to, "O Stree, raksha karna- 2024." As soon as Rajkummar shared the teaser, Bhumi Pednekar showed her excitement for the film and wrote, "Caaaasaant wait guys." Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis on his post.

Meanwhile, in March, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan will also have a special appearance in Stree 2. "Apart from the two leads, Stree 2 will also have a special appearance of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya. Stree 2 would be the first film where characters of the horror universes would be jumping into each other’s narrative. While Bhediya also had a brief appearance from the Stree team, it was merely in the end credit sequence and not a part of the screenplay,” a source informed us.

