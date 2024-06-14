Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s film to release on Aug 15 after Singham Again's push; will clash with Pushpa 2, and other films

Ever since it was announced that the superhit film Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others has been renewed for a sequel, fans have been elated. The teaser of the film just came out with the recently released film Munjya starring Sharvari Wagh and others.

A curiosity around the release date of the film had been built up and now the makers have finally made an official announcement regarding the same. Mark your calendars as Stree 2 is going to hit the theatre this Independence Day.

Stree 2 release date announced

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Maddock Films shared a small clip and announced that Stree 2 will now be released on Independence Day which is on August 15. Sharing this announcement, the makers wrote, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!”

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn starrer Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was earlier slated for an August 15 release. But now that has been pushed to Diwali and Stree 2 is releasing on this date. Both these much-awaited films are Jio Studios films.

Stree 2’s clash with other big films

With the current release date locked in August 15, the Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer will now clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2. It will also clash with Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein.

However, Singham Again will now lock horns with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also releasing on Diwali 2024.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Especially after the massive success Part 1 received, fans are super excited to witness the sequel.

Currently, two teasers of the film are running in the theatre and have been approved by CBFC. The first teaser has a duration of 1 minute and 23 seconds, while the second promo runs for 1 minute and 6 seconds. Both teasers have been granted a U/A certificate.

