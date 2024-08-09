Stree 2 song Khoobsurat OUT: It's 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan vs 'Vicky' Rajkummar Rao and reason is Shraddha Kapoor

The new song from Stree 2 titled Khoobsurat is out and does the trick of taking the buzz of the upcoming film notches higher. The song features the enticing chemistry between the two major characters of the cinematic universe i.e. Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. That's not it, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky also arrives which leads to an interesting battle of love between Vicky and Bhediya for Stree.

Sung by Vishal Mishra along with composers Sachin-Jigar, Khoobsurat is nothing short of a magic spell on the audience that will instantly grip them to the theaters. Shraddha Kapoor looks too gorgeous to believe and her chemistry with Varun Dhawan is top-notch. But, for everyone who can't help but worry about Rajkummar Rao's Vicky, the song has an answer for that too. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and announced the release of the song. Along with the video, she wrote, "Stree ki khoobsurti ka, insaan kya Bhediya bhi deewana hai! (Not just humans, even wolf is smitten by the beauty of Stree)"

Maddock Supernatural Universe keeps on getting exciting with every new film. After Shraddha Kapoor's Stree featured in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and his cameo surprised everyone in Munjya, the audience is ready to be treated with Stree x Bhediya crossover in Stree 2. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree 2 is the sequel to 2018 horror-comedy which turned out to be a big success at the box office. The film is also the 5th part of Maddock Supernatural Universe and is slated to release in the cinemas on August 15 i.e. Independence Day with special night shows on August 14.

Apart from Stree 2, two more big films are releasing on I-Day i.e Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, KKM is a comedy drama which features Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Vedaa is an action thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani and stars John Abraham in the lead along with Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

