Stree 2 star Abhishek Banerjee says 'critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta'; claims producers will 'only give you work when...'

Casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee, who rose to fame as Hathoda Tyagi in Anushka Sharma's produced series, Paatal Lok in 2020, had two big commercial movies this year, Stree 2 and Vedaa. Both films clashed at the box office during their releases. Abhishek's role as Vicky's friend, Jana, is one of the entertaining characters in the Stree franchise. He recently emphasized on audience's love over positive critic reviews while expressing that critical appreciation isn't fulfilling. The Stree 2 actor believes that producers give work if the audience finds his roles entertaining.

In a new interview with DNA, Abhishek Banerjee was asked to choose between audience's love and critical appreciation amid the success of Stree 2 in theaters. Abhishek spoke about being eager for the love of the audience as he continues to act in films.

Abhishek shared that the critical appreciation varies as per performance and that it is an "individual opinion" to review his acting skills. The Stree 2 actor added that no matter how "good" he is, a section of the audience hasn't been impressed by his acting earlier. However, as an actor, he looks to be accepted by them.

The Vedaa actor detailed his opinion by saying that an actor's career flourishes if he is popular among the masses. He shared that while the critics give positive reviews, there have been times when the audience hasn't noticed his work. The Bhediya actor feels that the audience that he wishes to connect with more doesn't exist at times.

"Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta (critical appreciation does not satisfy). No matter how much critics praise you, producers will only give you work when the audience appreciates you," the actor said.

Stressing the audience's love, Abhishek expressed that when the audience admires the acting skills of actors, it gives the artists like him a feeling of joy. In other words, it is a "different high" for them.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor as leads. They reprised their roles from the original film, Stree. Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, the sequel also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

