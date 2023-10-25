Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao to be appointed as Election Commission's National Icon: Report

Rajkummar Rao is truly a chameleon of an actor. Whether he's tickling the viewers’ funny bone in Stree, sending chills as the antagonist in Judgementall Hai Kya, or melting hearts as a small-town lover in Ludo, he consistently shines in his roles. Recently, the Election Commission honoured him as the National Icon, adding another feather to his cap.

EC appoints Rajkummar Rao as the new National Icon to inspire voter participation

On October 25, ANI reported that the Election Commission has officially chosen Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as a National Icon. This selection is aimed at motivating greater public engagement in the electoral process by enlisting prominent and well-known personalities. A formal ceremony to commemorate Rajkummar Rao's designation as a National Icon is set to take place on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Take a look!

According to reports, an estimated 161 million citizens in five distinct Indian states are gearing up to participate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Notably, Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of a poll officer in a Naxal-affected district of Chhattisgarh in the film Newton. His outstanding work in the movie earned him praise from all corners. This critically acclaimed film, directed by Amit V. Masurkar, also featured acclaimed actors like Sanjay Mishra and National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao last graced the screen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, where he stepped into the shoes of Inspector Surya Kumar Singh Tikas. Sharing the limelight were other stellar actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Tripathi, in pivotal roles. Bheed weaves a fictional tale around the significant migration that unfolded in India during the 2020 quarantine, akin to the scale of the 1947 partition. The film delves into how various characters coped with the lockdown and embarked on a quest for safety.

Speaking of the highly-anticipated projects of the Monica O My Darling actor, the top contender is Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, where he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. Also in the pipeline is Mr. And Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and Sri featuring Alaya F and Jyothika.

