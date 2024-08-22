Stree 2: Sunny Deol lauds Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and team for ‘bringing heavy monsoons to the box office’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led movie is currently dominating cinema halls in the country. Since its release on August 15, the movie has collected more than Rs 2 crores total net in India. The audience is also heaping praise on the impressive cast for tickling funny bones with the horror comedy. Looking at the raging success of the movie, actor Sunny Deol decided to congratulate them.

A couple of hours ago, the Gadar 2 actor took to his Instagram stories and dropped a poster of Stree 2. Expressing his delight in watching the movie grow from strength to strength, Sunny Deol penned, “Congratulations to team Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheer for exhibitors. Keep going” he wrote with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Kriti Sanon watched the movie and thoroughly enjoyed it. Hence, she decided to appreciate the hard work of the team that made her laugh till her cheeks hurt. In her Instagram stories, she dropped the poster of Stree 2 and penned, “Absolutely Killed it! It’s a BLOCKBUSTER! It’s a laughter riot with superb performances and an outstanding climax! @amarkaushik kamaal kar diya yaar!! So proud #Dinoo @maddockfilms You guys are on a roll!”

The National Award-winning actress further lauded Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana and expressed, “@rajkummar_rao you’re sooo good my friend and the chemistry of you 4 @pankajtripathi @nowitsabhi @aparshakti_khurana is unmatchable! Laughed till my cheeks hurt!” Sanon concluded her post by heaping praise on Shraddha Kapoor. “@shraddhakapoor that swag and the hero entry-I wanted to whistle!!” she expressed.

The makers of the commercially hit movie hosted a star-studded success bash in Mumbai. On August 21, singer Shilpa Rao took to her Instagram handle and dropped several unseen pictures from the success bash of Stree 2. The carousel of images featured Rao along with Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, his wife, actress Patralekha, Nimrat Kaur, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore 1947 with Preity Zinta.

