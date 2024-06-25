Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi are back to take the story of Chanderi ahead

Ever since the sequel of Stree was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what’s going to happen in Chanderi in the second installment. The first part left the audience at such a point that everyone has only been guessing if Shraddha Kapoor is the actual Stree or not.

Well, the teaser of Stree 2 which was released in theatres with Munjya is now finally out on social media for everyone. Come witness the reunion of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the teaser.

Stree 2 teaser

The teaser behind Chanderi inaugurating the new huge idol of Stree. Beneath the idol is written ‘O Stree Raksha Karna.’ Then we get to see the original gang Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee come together and their presence in one frame itself will get you excited. It is followed by several scary scenes and finally, Shraddha Kapoor appears looking intense.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Tamannah Bhatia in a sexy avatar. It looks like she is all set to make a cameo for a peppy dance number. We also get to witness some cute moments between the lead pair Shraddha and Rajkummar. After a sneak peek attached to the theatrical release of ‘Munjya,’ the makers finally dropped it digitally, generating a wave of excitement amongst audiences.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser: