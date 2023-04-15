Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer is back to rip your hearts in August 2024

Ever since it was announced that Stree will be back with its second installment, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about it. Stree 2 had been teased in the recently released Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. In fact, we even saw Shraddha Kapoor making a cameo in a song titled Thumkeshwari in Bhediya. And now the makers have finally released the film's teaser and announced that it will be releasing in August 2024.

Stree 2 teaser

Recently at the Jio Studios event, there were a lot of films announced and one of them was Stree 2. The star cast of the film held a small skit on the stage as they announced the release date of the film and teased the audience. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana were present on the stage. The video begins with Shraddha arriving on the stage in a gorgeous red saree while Rajkummar looks dapper in a green coloured suit. Shraddha asks Rajkummar for help and disappears. That is when Pankaj reads a letter that says Stree 2 will release in August 2024. Sharing this video on their official Twitter handle, Maddock Films wrote, “Oh Stree, 2 phir aa gayi! Here to rip your hearts out, Maddock Films & Jio Studios reintroduce you to the witch you fell in love with. Milegi Milegi, sabko milegi #Stree2 in August 2024.”

Check out the teaser:

The most successful film of the horror-comedy universe, Stree, is gearing up for a sequel titled Stree 2. The film will release on August 31st, 2024, over six years after the release of the original. The film will go into principal photography later this year. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising their roles of Stree, Vicky and Rudra respectively. The character of Stree was also briefly seen in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.

