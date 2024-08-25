Stree 2: When Ayushmann Khurrana called Aparshakti during interval to give his verdict on movie; latter recalls

Stree 2 has become a milestone in the careers of everyone involved in this film. The movie is now inching closer to the Rs 500 mark at the box office and has equally gained a warming audience reception. Aparshakti Khurana, who played the character of Bittu in the film, has recalled the reaction of his brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana when he watched Stree 2.

While speaking to Filmygyan, Aparshakti shared, ''Yaar unka toh interval mein hi call aa gaya tha, he said waah yaar ye kya hai, hit hai hit hai hit hai. My wife, bhabhi, mother and bhaiyya went together to see the film and main us samay Delhi mein promote kar raha tha. So touchwood, bahut hi acha reaction tha.''

Aparshakti further shared that all his friends, family, colleagues, and everyone around are constantly calling and messaging him after Stree 2's release. “Ek hafte mein 400 crore ka business karna, touchwood bahut badi baat hai for a humble unit like us. Aisa nahi hai ke film mein koi super duper star hai but it's beautiful to see the numbers,” Khurana said.

In another interview with Money Control, the Bala actor shared the plans for Stree 3 in the making and said it would take some time. He acknowledged that the structure for part 3 is already in place, and there are lots more in the Maddock Supernatural Universe to be made until Stree 3 goes on the floor. Aparshakti added, “I think it may be a couple of years. But it won't take six years, for sure. Six years wait nahi karayenge.”

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy has been written by Niren Bhatt and jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. This sequel to the 2018 film Stree is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Several actors like Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia have done extended cameos in Stree 2, currently running in theatres near you with thunderous responses from the audience.

