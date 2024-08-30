Stree 2: Will Anya Singh aka Chitti be in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's next part; actress reveals

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers and discusses specific scenes.

Stree 2 is gaining attention for various reasons, including the film's blockbuster success, credit war, posters' similarities, 'Soft Chitti'...lullaby and more. Remember Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu singing this lullaby to his on-screen girlfriend, Chitti in the horror comedy? Actress Anya Singh, who plays Bittu's girlfriend Chitti in the recently released film, recently answered a million-dollar question of whether she will be a part of Shraddha and Rajkummar-starrer Stree 3.

In a new interview with Zoom, Anya Singh spoke about Stree 2's success, her favorite scene, and the upcoming film, Stree 3. Anya was quizzed if the audience would get to watch her in the future as Chitti was saved in Stree 2. The actress shared that she hopes her character is a part of Stree 3.

The Stree 2 actress also shed light on bagging Stree 2 and how it sends a strong message to the audience. Speaking of its success, Anya shared that she doesn't wish to take credit as it is "their film".

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress expressed that she feels quite fortunate to have been a part of Stree 2. Calling it a "humongous film", Anya admitted to having thoroughly enjoyed the horror comedy as an audience.

Anya highlighted that Stree 2 delivers a "strong message" while citing a scene where Stree kills Sarkata. The young actress explained that the scene aptly showcased Stree as a powerful character.

The actress also discussed a sequence after Sarkata dies and the women who are locked up, come out and perform puja in red sarees. She found the scene "powerful" as it says "a lot without saying anything". Anya further called Stree 2 a "fun" movie as it has an interesting storyline and a great message for the audience.

On the work front, Anya Singh played her first leading role in Qaidi Band in 2017. Anya was paired with Aadar Jain in it. In 2023, the actress featured in Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Anya has also appeared in series like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Jee Karda.

