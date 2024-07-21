Stree 2's Shraddha Kapoor asks 'Duniya mein sabse best LAAL cheez kaunsi hai?' Fans' hilarious comments will make you go ROFL

Shraddha Kapoor's Sunday special post gets immense love from fans and they eagerly await them. Her posts often consist of thought-provoking questions that welcome quirky and hilarious replies from her fans.

Likewise, today, July 21, the actress shared a post and asked her fans to tell what is the best red thing in the world. meanwhile, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest post receive funny replies from fans

A while ago, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a series of her pictures. In the snaps, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a red dress. She tied her hair in a messy bun and also applied red lipstick with sober makeup.

Sharing the pictures, the actress asked in the caption, "Duniya mein sabse best LAAL cheez kaunsi hai ??? (What's the best red thing in the world)

Reacting to her post, fans dropped hilarious yet relatable comments.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Check out fans' reactions

One user wrote, "Sabse jyaada Laal cheez mera gaal hai jab mummy ka thapad padta hai to" to which Shraddha replied, "thappad vaali gaal jo hai laal aur tum behaal."

Another fan commented, "Red Stree (red heart)." A fan page of the actress made a poem and shared, "R is red Red is blood Blood is for heart My heart is for stree." "U IN RED," wrote one fan. One hilarious comment also read, "Korea ke ramen." Others also dropped funny and quirky replies.

More about Stree 2

The makers have finally released the trailer of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee on July 18.

The 2-minute and 54-second-long trailer reintroduces the iconic Chanderi gang and a chilling new adversary, Sarkata. Apart from the lead actors, Tamannaah Bhatia's cameo appearance built up anticipation for the movie. The movie will be released on August 15

Is Stree 3 on the cards?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik shared the possibility of Stree 3 amid the excitement of Stree 2.

He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

