Stree 3: Patralekhaa says NO after being asked if she wants to join Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film for THIS reason

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, created havoc at the box office after its release on Independence Day 2024. The film has received a lot of love from the audience, and the makers have confirmed that a third part is in the making. Recently, Rajkummar’s wife Patralekhaa said no to being part of Stree 3. She believed that his pairing with Shraddha was amazing.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Patralekhaa was asked if she would like to sign Stree 3 opposite Rajkummar Rao. In response, the actress stated, “No, Shraddha hai. Unki jodi bahut mast hai. Abhishek hai, Apar hai, Pankaj, wo world set hai (No, Shraddha is there. Their pairing is amazing. Abhishek is there, Apar is there, Pankaj, that world is set).”

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. It follows the events of the first part in the town of Chanderi. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their beloved characters. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Earlier, on the special occasion of Rajkummar’s 40th birthday, Patralekhaa penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Sending him love and wishes, she gave a shoutout to his films of 2024.

Patralekhaa wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj… What a massive year you have had..Beginning with Srikanth to Mahi to Stree.. We often debate to be a great actor does one have to be a good human being? The answer is yes and I can confidently say this because of You.. Cheers to many more characters to many more blockbusters to your uniqueness to your burning passion for your art & to your integrity.. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa recently starred in the limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and received acclaim for her performance as air hostess Indrani. This show based on true events was released on Netflix on August 29. The cast includes Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Pooja Gor, Amrita Puri, and others. The series is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

