Stree 3: Will Akshay Kumar and Stree actress Bhumi Rajgor lock horns in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-led film? Find out

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 brought waves at the box office. The horror-comedy delighted audiences with a special appearance of Akshay Kumar. Following an impressive sequel, fans are now looking forward to Stree 3. Meanwhile, Stree, aka Bhumi Rajgor, recently reacted to the possibility of her fight with Akshay Kumar in the third part.

Bhumi Rajgor is known for her role of Stree in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. She was recently in conversation with Bollywood Hungama where she talked about her experience of working in the film. During the conversation, she also spilled the beans on the possibility of her fighting with Akshay Kumar in Stree 3.

The actress mentioned that she is not sure. However, looking at the film’s reception, she is hopeful of the third part. She said, "I am sure Stree 3 will happen, looking at the super-success and the Marvel kind of universe that they have created. I am actually going to be scared because he’s (Akshay Kumar) a martial art expert (laughs)."

Additionally, the actress also revealed that she wasn’t given the complete script of the film. She shared the fact that she is the Stree, the makers wanted to keep it under wraps. "After all, everyone assumed that Shraddha was Stree. Hence, the truth that she is not Stree shouldn’t have leaked at any cost," she said, adding that she never read the script. The actress went on to reveal that she was allowed to read it on the AD’s phone only during the climax shoot.

Furthermore, Bhumi shared a hilarious anecdote disclosing the rule that the makers had. She shared that whenever an actor would come on the set, a song related to his or her character was played. Since she was playing a ghost, songs like Gumnaam Hai Koi would be played. The actor was supposed to dance and others would also join them. "It was the first time I saw something like this happening on the set. It built a fun mood," she shared.

The much-talked-about Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 was released earlier this month on August 14. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana in the key roles.

