Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Do and more: Rajkummar Rao’s best films to binge watch on this weekend

Rajkummar Rao is unarguably one of the finest talents of Bollywood. The National-award winning actor, who started his acting career with supporting roles, slowly emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with his impeccable acting talent and daring film choices. Rajkummar Rao earned immensely positive reviews for his exceptional performance in Shahid, which emerged as a major turning point in his career. He later surprised audiences with stellar performances in films like Newton and Aligarh, and commercial successes like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. He will be next seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling. Here we present some of the best films of Rajkummar Rao to binge-watch this weekend...

Shahid Rajkummar Rao played the titular character Shahid Azmi, a lawyer, and human rights activist in the 2012-released acclaimed film Shahid. The actor's performance in the film was highly praised by both the audiences and critics alike. He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the autobiographical drama, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This masterpiece is strongly recommended to every cinema lover.

Kai Po Che! The Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes Of My Life, featured Rajkummar Rao, late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The actor earned excellent reviews for his portrayal of Govind aka Govi Patel, a geek with sharp business sense. Kai Po Che is currently streaming on Netflix. Newton This 2017-released dark comedy which is helmed by Amit V Masurkar featured Rajkummar Rao as the titular character Newton Kumar, a Government clerk who is sent on election duty to the Naxal-controlled small town in Chattisgarh. Newton earned many awards and accolades at various prestigious film festivals across the globe. Newton was also India's submission to the 90th Academy Awards, in the Best Foreign Film category. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bareilly Ki Barfi Rajkummar Rao shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon for the first time in his career in Bareilly Ki Barfi, the 2017-released romantic comedy. The talented actor simply outshined the rest of the star cast with his power-packed performance in the role of Pritam Vidrohi, an innocent salesman who is forced to act as a goon. The film is available for streaming on both Netflix and Zee5. Stree This 2018-released horror comedy, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, still remains the biggest commercial success in the talented actor's career. Stree, which narrated the hilarious tale of the men in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, who are haunted by the spirit of a woman called 'Stree'. Rajkummar Rao once again proved his versatility and exceptional comic timing with the film, which is now set to get a sequel very soon. Stree is currently streaming on both Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.