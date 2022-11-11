Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Do and more: Rajkummar Rao’s best films to binge watch on this weekend
Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of Bollywood. Here we present the best films of the National award-winning actor to binge watch this weekend.
Rajkummar Rao is unarguably one of the finest talents of Bollywood. The National-award winning actor, who started his acting career with supporting roles, slowly emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with his impeccable acting talent and daring film choices. Rajkummar Rao earned immensely positive reviews for his exceptional performance in Shahid, which emerged as a major turning point in his career. He later surprised audiences with stellar performances in films like Newton and Aligarh, and commercial successes like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. He will be next seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.
Here we present some of the best films of Rajkummar Rao to binge-watch this weekend...
Shahid
Rajkummar Rao played the titular character Shahid Azmi, a lawyer, and human rights activist in the 2012-released acclaimed film Shahid. The actor's performance in the film was highly praised by both the audiences and critics alike. He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the autobiographical drama, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This masterpiece is strongly recommended to every cinema lover.
Kai Po Che!
The Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes Of My Life, featured Rajkummar Rao, late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The actor earned excellent reviews for his portrayal of Govind aka Govi Patel, a geek with sharp business sense. Kai Po Che is currently streaming on Netflix.
Newton
This 2017-released dark comedy which is helmed by Amit V Masurkar featured Rajkummar Rao as the titular character Newton Kumar, a Government clerk who is sent on election duty to the Naxal-controlled small town in Chattisgarh. Newton earned many awards and accolades at various prestigious film festivals across the globe. Newton was also India's submission to the 90th Academy Awards, in the Best Foreign Film category. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Rajkummar Rao shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon for the first time in his career in Bareilly Ki Barfi, the 2017-released romantic comedy. The talented actor simply outshined the rest of the star cast with his power-packed performance in the role of Pritam Vidrohi, an innocent salesman who is forced to act as a goon. The film is available for streaming on both Netflix and Zee5.
Stree
This 2018-released horror comedy, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, still remains the biggest commercial success in the talented actor's career. Stree, which narrated the hilarious tale of the men in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, who are haunted by the spirit of a woman called 'Stree'. Rajkummar Rao once again proved his versatility and exceptional comic timing with the film, which is now set to get a sequel very soon. Stree is currently streaming on both Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Ludo
This black comedy-crime drama helmed by Anurag Basu had a direct OTT release. Rajkummar Rao appeared as Alok Kumar Gupta aka Alu in Ludo, which featured a stellar star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. The National award-winning actor earned immense love for his fantastic performance in the film, which is streaming on Netflix.
Badhaai Do
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming portrayal of a police officer, who struggles to hide his homosexuality and gets into a lavender marriage with a lesbian, won many hearts. Badhaai Do, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2018-released film Badhaai Ho, also earned immense love for its sensitive portrayal of homosexuality. The movie featured Bhumi Pednekar as the other protagonist and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.
