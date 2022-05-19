Stree to Roohi, here’s how horror comedies fared at box office ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s release

Indian cinema has given films across genres over the years. From family dramas to action, romance, action comedy, horror and more, we have seen several movies from different genres which had set the box office on fire. Interestingly, horror comedy is the new genre which has been intriguing the filmmakers of late. In fact, Bollywood has witnessed several popular horror comedies which had won millions of hearts. And now another horror comedy is set to hit the big screen. We are talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. The movie happens to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This Anees Bazmee’s directorial is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and will feature Kartik in a quirky role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will mark his first collaboration with Kiara and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. And now, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit the screens on May 20, the team is having high hopes for the movie. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at how other horror comedies had performed at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in key roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa had opened to a great response from the audience. As per Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa had made a first day collection of Rs 3.88cr and minted Rs 49.09 cr as its lifetime collection.

Stree

This movie marked Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut and featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. It opened with a collection of Rs 6.62 cr and made a lifetime collection of Rs 124.56 cr.

Go Goa Gone

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das in a key role, Go Goa Gone was Bollywood’s first attempt at a zombie action comedy. After opening with a first day collection of Rs 3.47 cr, this Raj and DK directorial minted Rs 24.24 cr as its lifetime collection.

Golmaal Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again came with a great ensemble of cast including Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu. The horror action comedy had opened to mixed reviews from the audience and made a lifetime collection of Rs 205.5 cr.

Great Grand Masti

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Urvashi Rautela, Great Grand Masti was the third installment of the Masti series. It went on to make a lifetime collection of Rs 14.30 cr.

Bhoothnath

Helmed by Vivek Sharma, Bhoothnath featured Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla and Aman Siddiqui in the lead, this horror comedy was quite popular among the audience. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role and was said to be an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 1887 short story The Canterville Ghost. After opening with a collection of Rs 2.45 cr, this horror comedy made a lifetime collection of Rs 23.29 cr.

Bhoothnath Returns

This Nitesh Tiwari directorial was a sequel to Bhoothnath and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao and Boman Irani in the lead. Bhoothnath Returns made a lifetime collection of Rs 33.97 cr

Roohi

Roohi was Janhvi Kapoor’s first attempt at the horror comedy genre. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead and had opened to mixed reviews. It earned Rs 2.73 cr on the first day and made a lifetime collection of Rs 23.12 cr.

