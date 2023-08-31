'Stree will continue hold a special place...': Shraddha Kapoor expresses joy as film completes 5 years

Stree, a 2018 horror-comedy film helmed by Amar Kaushik, completed its 5 year anniversary today, on August 31. On the special day, actress Shraddha Kapoor revealed how the film still holds a special place in her heart. Apart from Shraddha, the film starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Shraddha Kapoor expresses gratitude and shares details about Stree 2

In a recent conversation with ANI, Shraddha Kapoor shared her feelings about Stree completing 5 years. She said, "Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to its release. The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember, the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh. To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK just nailed it. Super grateful for the immense love for it and the excitement the audiences have for Stree 2."

Have a look at the post that Shraddha Kapoor shared to announce Stree 2:

Moreover, the makers of the upcoming horror-comedy film officially announced at a grand event in Mumbai in April this year that the second part of Stree will be out in August 2024. Interestingly, the team enacted an interesting skit to announce the release date of the horror-comedy sequel.

Fever of 'Oo Stree Kal Aana' to be back

After Stree was released in 2018, a phrase from the film became quite popular and started being used in memes repeatedly. That phrase was 'Oo Stree Kal Aana'. Now, fans cannot wait to hear the phrase once again on the big screen in August 2024.

While the 36-year-old actress is filming for Stree 2, the film went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Before that, she was seen making a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer Bhediya.

