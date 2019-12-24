Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi set screen on fire with their dance moves in a viral video

As Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are gearing up for their movie Street Dancer 3D, a video of their performance from an award show is going viral and we can’t get enough of their sizzling moves.

is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. The actor has not only proved his mettle as an actor but also won hearts with his dancing skills. And while we are always in awe of Varun’s dance moves, the star will soon be treating his fans with his breathtaking moves in his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Interestingly, the movie will also feature , Nora Fatehi and Dharmesh Yelande in the lead who will also be flaunting their sizzling moves.

To note, apart from Varun, Nora has also emerged as a flawless dancer in the industry and always set the screens on fire with her moves. Given the passion for dance, it is evident that it will be a delight to watch Varun and Nora shaking a leg together. And while we are eagerly waiting for this onscreen jodi to burn the screens with the chemistry, a video of their dance performance has been going viral on social media. In the video, Varun and Nora were seen performing during an award show and their oh-so-perfect chemistry and dance equation raised the temperature.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi’s dance video:

EXCLUSIVE! Watch @Varun_dvn and @Norafatehi set the stage on fire with their dance moves on the upcoming song of #StreetDancer3D We sure can't wait for the song #Garmi pic.twitter.com/j0DzCSvYUM — Varun Dhawan FanClub (@VarunDhawan_FC) December 24, 2019

This viral video has certainly got the fans excited about their collaboration in Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the movie also features Prabhudheva in a pivotal role. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and will witness a box office clash with and Jassie Gill starrer Panga.

