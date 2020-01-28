Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan drops a hint about producing a film with Bhushan Kumar in the future

In a recent interview, Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan revealed about backing filmmaker Bhushan Kumar as a producer in the mere future. Read further for more details.

and starrer Street Dancer 3D was released a few days back and has been receiving tremendous response from the audiences since then. The movie has been a talk of the town ever since its inception and the best part is that it has lived up to the expectations of the audiences. Varun Dhawan spoke in details in a recent interview with a popular news portal about the movie and his future association with the dance franchise.

On being asked how he will plan to take forward his association with the dance franchise, Varun clearly admits his skepticism about being part of the same in the mere future. The October actor revealed he isn’t sure about being a part of the franchise’s lead cast. He also focused on the need for making it youth – centric. Varun further said that he will probably back Bhushan Kumar as a producer for the same even if he does not act in the franchise in future.

Well, that's a big news that the Bollywood heartthrob is thinking about producing movies in the mere future! The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor revealed in the same interview about having a discussion regarding another project with Street Dancer 3D’s director Remo D’Souza. Talking about the movie, apart from Varun and Shraddha, it also features dancing legend Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others pivotal roles. The songs of the movie have also received humongous response from the music lovers and have become chartbusters. Have you watched Street Dancer 3D in the theatres yet? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Times of India

