Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan REVEALS the secret behind his chiselled body; Watch

is all geared up for the release of his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D with , Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. The actor is excited about receiving a great response and love for the trailer of the movie. The first song, Muqabla from the movie was out on 21st December afternoon. The song is a reprised version of Prabhudheva’s old song and it features Varun and Shraddha along with India’s King of dance in the snazziest avatar.

Varun Dhawan has really worked hard to get a chiselled body. The actor has shared on his Instagram account with a video on how he lost weight and gained an amazing body. In the video shared, we can see Varun's washboard abs. The actor is sweating out in the gym in his yellow coloured gym shorts. Sharing his love for sweets, the Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "#streetdancer workout. Everytime i think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like .....The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from from 18percent to 8percent. I was dancing for 8Hrs and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for 3 months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually i had a great team and wanted to achieve this @prashantsixpack @rohanbodysculptor @remodsouza. I loved the journey more then the outcome. So this Christmas i might be eating some sweet."

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USP’s of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

