Street Dancer 3D actress Nora Fatehi is in despair due to Remo D'Souza; Here's Why

Recently, Nora Fatehi who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D has shared a video on her Instagram account which shows her rapport with director Remo D'Souza.

Filmmaker Remo D'Souza is currently soaring high on the success of Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. Audiences are all praise for Remo's this film especially with the killer dance moves that each actor is showing off in the movie. Talking about dance, Nora started her career in Bollywood with a dance number Rock The Party in Rocky Handsome starring John Abraham. Her dance moves in Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar had created a stir among the audience.

Nora also stole away the audience's hearts with her stunning moves in O Saki Saki from Batla House. Fans started going gaga over Nora's moves in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The actress played a pivotal role as Mia in the movie. Recently, Nora has shared a video on her Instagram account which shows her rapport with director Remo. In the video, Nora is seen holding the Filmfare award in her hand and is giving an acceptance speech. While the actress is giving her speech, Remo interrupts it and snatches the award from her saying that it is his award. The actress feels helpless and starts to pretend to cry in despair. At the end of the video, Nora showing her fake cry says 'No Camera Please' which leaves everyone in splits.

Check out Nora Fatehi's video here:

The video will make you go LOL and will for sure drive away your midweek blues. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, "WOW ... i was trying to have a moment...@remodsouza."

On the work front, Nora will now be seen for a special number in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

