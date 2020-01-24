Street Dancer 3D: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor reacted when fans asked her to marry Varun Dhawan

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and the film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

After months of promotions, finally, and starrer Street Dancer 3D has hit the screens today, and clearly, the buzz around the film is at an all time high. From the songs to the dialogues and star cast, Street Dancer is expected to fare well at the box office, despite competition from ’s Panga. Now, we all know that fans totally love Shraddha and Varun’s chemistry so much so that during a recent interview, a fan asked Shraddha and Varun to marry each other in real life.

During an interaction, Shraddha was asked to respond to a YouTube comment on the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, which urged her to get married to Varun. On hearing this, Shraddha Kapoor started laughing as she said, “That’s a compliment. It’s so cute,” adding, “We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us.” But when Varun Dhawan was asked to react on the same, he had said that it is difficult to translate an off-screen romance into onscreen chemistry. “I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata nahi (I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this… I don’t know),” he said.

Later on, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that whenever she gets married, her husband must be someone that she can be “completely crack” with. Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the film is directed by Remo D’Souza and the film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

