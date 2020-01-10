Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi REVEALS why she danced wearing stilettos in the song Garmi

Nora Fatehi reveals she danced wearing stilettos in Street Dancer 3D song Garmi as she took it like a challenge for herself.

Nora Fatehi is a celebrated dancer. The actress is known for her swift dance moves in hit songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani and more. The young starlet has given us a number of groovy tracks that add to the list of Bollywood chartbuster remakes. It wouldn't be wrong to say that when Nora dances, it is difficult to look away. Just like all her other songs, Nora's recent track Garmi from Street Dancer 3D where she is seen matching steps with is a rage too.

As seen in the song Garmi, Nora dances wearing long killer heels and recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle revealing why she opted for a pair of stilettos. The video begins with the cameraman panning the camera to Nora's heels as he asks her how she is able to dance so effortlessly wearing a pair of pointed heels. Nora replies saying she's crazy and reveals that she decided to go for stilettos as the song's name is 'Garmi'. Taking it up as a personal challenge, she aimed to deliver some killer moves on the song and said that she'd consider herself a 'zero' had she failed in her attempt.

The dance number is full of complex choreography but Nora pulls it off with ease. However, the actress admitted that no matter how effortlessly she pulls it off on the screen, she'll be ranting about her leg ache when she reaches her room post wrapping her shoot. Towards the end, she shows her heels and asks the cameraman if her heels are sharp enough to stab someone.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan and in the lead. Besides the leading pair, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. The film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi burn the dance floor with their sizzling moves

Credits :Instagram

Read More