Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor introduces her troop The Rulebreakers; Feels honoured to be with them

Sharing a picture of her dance troop, The Rulebreakers from Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor wrote a sweet message for her dance members.

Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The makers have already made the audience go crazy with the trailer and with some amazing songs- Muqabla, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and Dua Karo. Shraddha is currently busy promoting her movie in full swing. The actress was recently spotted with Varun Dhawan on the sets of Indin Idol. The two have been going to places for promotions leaving no stone unturned.

Shraddha is quite active on social media. The actress has been updating the titbit about Street Dancer 3D to her fans. Recently, Shraddha shared a picture of her troop 'The Rulebreakers' from the movie. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote a sweet message for her dance members. She wrote, "The Rulebreakers. Honored to be standing with these amazing people and dancers who had my back every step of the way. Thank you for the bond we have formed, for being the best and for making me feel like a leader." They all looked stunning posing for the camera. The picture itself speaks a lot about their friendship and their bond.

Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film.

