Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor shares a poster of Varun Dhawan showing off his cool move

While the previous poster of Street Dancer 3D featuring Varun showed off his chiselled body, the new poster shows off the actor's cool move.

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. Street Dancer 3 will feature Varun as a Punjabi boy who loves dancing and for the same, the shooting for the same was done in Amritsar at the beginning of this year. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers had released amazing character posters of , , Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. And today the makers have released another poster featuring Varun.

While the previous poster featuring Varun showed off his chiselled body, the new poster shows off the actor's cool move. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "It's time to HIT the dance floor and battle it out #StreetDancer3D trailer out tomorrow." Street Dancer 3D’s trailer will release on December 18, 2019. In the poster, Varun is donning a red Ganji with blue denim and has paired his look with a cool black jacket. He is showing off his kick with his hands spread wide while posing for the poster.

Check out the poster here:

The movie also stars Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana and others. The BTS videos of the crew had already piqued the interest of the audiences for the film. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab, later the cast and the crew shot in Dubai, London and Mumbai. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Principal photography began in February 2019 and was completed in July the same year. The movie will clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga starring and Richa Chadha.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan drops a poster featuring the dance diva Nora Fatehi; Check it out

Credits :Instagram

Read More