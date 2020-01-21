Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor thanks Varun Dhawan for giving her THIS special gift; Check it out

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is directed by Remo D’Souza and it is slated to hit theatres on January 24, 2020

Ever since the trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D has launched, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film. One, it brings together and and two, the songs have already created a stir in the market. From Muqabla, Garmi to Illegal Weapon, fans are loving the songs, and ever since Varun introduced the Muqabla challenge, everyone has been recreating the hook step, and in the latest, we had Tiger Shroff recreate the hook step.

As we speak, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are neck deep busy with the promotions of Street Dancer and today, the two are in the capital to promote the film. Now today, amidst a host of videos, what caught our attention was a photo that Shraddha had put on Instagram which had a photo of a xylophone gifted by Varun. Alongside the photo, this Aashiqui 2 actor wrote, “I’ve wanted this since so long..Thank you Varun Dhawan for getting it for me today…didn’t have any money on me… Will pay you back….” Well, we totally love Shraddha and Varun’s camaraderie and during a recent interview, Varun Dhawan had said that he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were childhood friends.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and it is slated to hit theatres on January 24, 2020 and the film will lock the horns with and Richa Chadha starrer ‘Panga’ which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary.

