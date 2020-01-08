Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer emotional track to drop tomorrow

After winning hearts with riveting trailer and peppy tracks, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are coming with an emotional number from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer

With just two weeks left for the release of Street Dancer 3D, starring and in the lead, the makers are certainly trying every trick to hog the public’s attention and have a thunderous at the box office. The promotions are going on in full swing with lead pair Varun and Shraddha promoting the movie in different cities. Meanwhile, the makers have also been unveiling soulful tracks from Street Dancer 3D which have been topping the charts.

After the success of the three songs, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are all set to release the fourth track of this much anticipated movie now. Titled as ‘Dua Karo’, the song happens to be an emotional track depicting the struggle of a person in Arijit Singh’s melodious voice. Making the big announcement on social media, Varun stated the first glimpse of the song in Street Dancer 3D trailer had won millions of hearts and the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Considering the public demand, the makers will be releasing the track tomorrow.

Take a look at the teaser of Dua Karo from Street Dancer 3D:

Talking about the movie, Street Dancer 3D has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and marks Varun’s second collaboration with the director. The actor-director duo had first collaborated in 2015 release ABDC 2. Also starring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in key roles, the movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring , Jassie Gill and Neena

