Street Dancer 3D Song Dua Karo: Varun Dhawan starrer soulful track hits the right chords

After the foot-tapping numbers, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have released their soulful track Dua Karo featuring Varun Dhawan as Sahej.

Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva has created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie which was released last year was appreciated by all. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audiences even more. Three songs from the movie- Muqabla, Garmi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 have been out and are topping the chartbusters. After the success of the three songs, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are all set to release the fourth track of this much-anticipated movie.

Titled as ‘Dua Karo’, the song is an emotional track in Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin- Jigar’s melodious voice. The first glimpse of the song was out yesterday which made the fans eagerly wait for the song to be out. The lyrics are by Priya Saraiya and composed by Sachin-Jigar. Dua Karo will remind you of Chunariya from ABCD 2. The song shows Varun Dhawan aka Sahej's emotional side. He expresses his emotions in his dance. The song also features Aparshakti Khurana, Shraddha and Nora. The music will touch your soul and will be played on a repeat in your playlist.

Check out Dua Karo here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

