Street Dancer 3D song Garmi Launch: Varun Dhawan says 'had to go against my natural style for the song'

While talking about the song, the lead actor Varun Dhawan said that he went against his usual style for this hit track. Read on to know more.

The upcoming film Street Dancer 3D is already making waves among the fans and film audience with its chartbusters. The film has released a new song called Garmi. This foot tapping song titled Garmi sees Coolie No 1 actor and diva Nora Fatehi dance their best. The dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are flaunting some really killer moves in the song. The new single Garmi from the Remo D’souza directorial Street Dancer 3D will see some sizzling moves and dazzling chemistry between the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan and the O Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi.

While talking about the song, the lead actor Varun Dhawan said that he went against his usual style for this hit track. He also added that he shot in very low temperatures like 2 degrees, due to which he had to control his expressions. The Kalank actor does not fail to mention that in the coming decade Indians will be the best dancers across the world. The film will also star Sharddha Kapoor. The fans and music lovers are already loving the new peppy song, Garmi which is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

The newly released song Garmi is written and composed by Badshah himself. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the Varun Dhawan and starrer to hit the silver screen. The much-awaited film, Street Dancer 3D will hit the big screen on January 24, 2020. The fan of the lead stars will soon be able to watch the magic on the theatres. The makers of the Remo D’souza film had previously released a track called Muqabla from the film. This single from the film set off a frenzy among the fans and music lovers instantly.

Check out the song Garmi:

(ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi burn the dance floor with their sizzling moves)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More