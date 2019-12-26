Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi burn the dance floor with their sizzling moves

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have released the second sizzling song which is said to be the hottest song of the year, Garmi featuring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

After making the audience go gaga over the trailer and the first song Muqabla, the makers of Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhdheva have released it's second sizzling song Garmi. Yesterday, Varun Dhawan had shared a motion poster of the second song and now, the actor has shared the entire song with his fans. As the title of the song says Garmi, the video will ensure that you sweat out. The song features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan in their best avatars.

Nora Fatehi's sizzling moves with Varun Dhawan's killer moves just makes the song even more delightful to watch. It will for sure raise the temperature way too high. Nora looks amazing in a sweetheart-cut red top with loose curls and bold red lips. Se has paired her look with sexy pants. Varun, on the other hand, looks dapper in his street dancer avatar. Garmi will for sure top the chartbuster list soon. Varun had called it the hottest song of the decade and we totally agree with him. Garmi song composed & penned by Badshah. This foot-tapping soundtrack is sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah.

Check out the song here:

Talking about the movie Street Dancer 3D, it has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USP’s of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

