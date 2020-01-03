Street Dancer 3D Song Illegal Weapon 2.0 Teaser: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor to battle it out tomorrow

The makers of Street Dancer 3D are set to release the third song, Illegal Weapon 2.0 tomorrow showing a dance face-off between Shraddha Kapoor aka Inayat and Varun Dhawan aka Sahej.

Street Dancer 3D starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. After making the audience go crazy with the trailer and with the two amazing dance numbers- Muqabla and Garmi, the makers are set to release the third song, Illegal Weapon 2.0 tomorrow. While Muqabla treated us with the amazing dancing skills of the dance guru Prabhudheva and Garmi showed the sizzling dance moves of Varun and Nora, Illegal Weapon 2.0 will show a battle between Sahej and Inayat.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have shared the teaser of the song on their Instagram account. The teaser looks fun and challenging. Sharing the teaser Shraddha wrote, "The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @varundvn #StreetDancer3d." While Varn wrote, "#ILLEGALWEAPON2.0 out tomorrow battle on the streets @shraddhakapoor bring it on. Street dancer 3D." So are you ready to witness a battle between Sahej and Inayat? Well, it will be a treat to watch the two on a dance face-off.

Check out Illegal Weapon 2.0's teaser here:

Talking about the movie Street Dancer 3D, it has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USP’s of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

